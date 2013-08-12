Video: Jahii Carson Shows Why He Might Be The Best Point Guard In College Basketball

Most would probably laugh at you for saying someone other than Marcus Smart is the nation’s top point guard. Then again, most probably don’t know who Jahii Carson is. Arizona State’s 5-10 lead general was the co-freshmen of the year in the Pac-12 and led the nation in scoring among all freshmen at 18.5 points per game. He might not be better than Smart, who is a physically imposing bulldog at 6-4 and 200-plus pounds, but I think it’s safe to say Carson is one of the best college players you’ve probably never watched play (outside of his insane YouTube videos).

Carson also recently hinted that this’ll be his final year before the NBA — that’s no surprise… he’s currently projected to go No. 17 overall by DraftExpress — so while he’s soaking in everything on campus one last time, make sure you do the same with his game.

