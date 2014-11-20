Video: Jason Kidd Gets Booed During Introductions At Barclays Center

Jason Kidd ultimately got the last laugh in his initial return to Barclays Center with the Milwaukee Bucks. Before the game, though, Brooklyn Nets faithful let their team’s former coach know exactly what they thought of his controversial departure from the Borough.

Kidd told the the New York Daily News that he barely noticed the cacophonous jeers upon his introduction – the 41 year-old is hard of hearing. The future Hall-of-Famer is pretty sure boos were about his players, anyway:

“I have bad hearing, anyway,” Kidd said after the win. “Whatever the greeting was, it’s about the players. Fans don’t come to see coaches.”

Kidd coached a hell of a game down the stretch to help the Bucks to a win. How many coaches in the league would have the gumption to bench their leading scorer – rookie Jabari Parker, who played the best game of his career with 23 points – for a third overtime? Or play multiple reserves in such dire straits? And that’s before considering the x-and-o prowess the second-year head coach showed in crunch-time.

It was quite a return for Brooklyn to Kidd, whose upstart team has won three straight and now sits at 7-5 on the season – two and-a-half games better than the win-now Nets.

(Video via watchnba201415)

