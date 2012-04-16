Video: Jason Maxiell Punches A Dunk In Carlos Boozer’s Face

#Video #Chicago Bulls
04.16.12 6 years ago

Before Jason Maxiell finished up his college career at Cincinnati, he was in the college dunk contest, and even in that thing, it was all power, all the time from the former Bearcat. Maxiell doesn’t have much creativity, and really doesn’t get all that high off the ground. But when he brings the thunder, you can feel it. Carlos Boozer barely got out of the way here.

Is Maxiell one of the most powerful dunkers in the league?

