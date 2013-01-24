Video: JaVale McGee Throws An Alley-Oop To Himself Off The Glass In Traffic

01.24.13 6 years ago

The downside of NBA League Pass: I almost missed this dunk. Last night, I was flipping back and forth between the surprising Heat/Raptors classic and this game. With about a minute left in the third quarter, I was sick of watching Denver waltz down court and get layup after layup. I contemplated changing back to the LeBron show since there was only a minute left in the third quarter in Houston. Instead, I was lazy, left the remote on the table and kept it locked to the Nuggets. JaVale McGee rewarded me for my patience just 20 seconds later.

Where does this rank among the best plays of the season?

