Jeremy Evans Dunks Over Earl Watson

I’m pretty sure the title explains everything you need to know.
It began here, and it’s time to continue the movement: #LetJeremyDunk
What do you think?
Nice dunk. But when i heard the guy yell out
“There it is” and looking at how he was dunking on the way down instead of his apex.
That tells me one thing. He clearly missed that dunk several times before.
One of the common misconceptions about the NBA guys is that they can’t do the dunks seen by all these youtube guys. They can. They just wont try them during a dunk contest, in a stadium filled with 30K fans and Millions of viewers.
We saw what happened with Blake, Javale, Nate, Birdman, and JR Smith when they tried dunks that were too difficult.
Those team flightbrothers dudes can dunk their asses off, but only a couple of them would be able to perform on the GRAND Stage of the NBA dunk contest. You don’t get to really warm up, there is no game time adrenaline, it’s just you and the rim and Billions of eyes watching you.
I’ve tried dunking in front of less than a hundred people, and that shyt was nerve wrecking. I can only imagine what that shyt would be like for guys like Evans who is a no name and barely plays.
Might as well let him dunk… who else is in the dunk contest besides Blake?
“looking at how he was dunking on the way down instead of his apex.”
I always thought somebody should dunk on their way up, like as soon as they jump, and finish the dunk by grabbing something on the edge of the backboard. like a hat… then put it on in midair before they land. Obviously, their approach to the dunk would be along the baseline.
It might be wack, but it could be one of those things like VC putting his arm in the rim, where it takes a few seconds for people to understand what just happened.