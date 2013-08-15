Video: Jeremy Lin Makes Fun Of His Own Celebrity Status

In a new video brought to you by Houston’s Jeremy Lin, the Rockets point guard makes fun of himself and how much he’s “changed” since making it big time in the NBA. Featuring guest appearances from Steve Nash and James Harden, all of Lin’s boys constantly let him know “you’ve changed bro.” This is comedic gold.

