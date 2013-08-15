Video: Jeremy Lin Makes Fun Of His Own Celebrity Status

#James Harden #Video
08.15.13 5 years ago

In a new video brought to you by Houston’s Jeremy Lin, the Rockets point guard makes fun of himself and how much he’s “changed” since making it big time in the NBA. Featuring guest appearances from Steve Nash and James Harden, all of Lin’s boys constantly let him know “you’ve changed bro.” This is comedic gold.

Where does Lin rank among starting point guards?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Video
TAGSJAMES HARDENjeremy linSTEVE NASHvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP