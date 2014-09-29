Video: Jeremy Lin Pokes Fun at Chris Paul, Richard Sherman & More In Ad Spoof

It’s summer time and training camps just started opening for team’s this past weekend. That means new Laker Jeremy Lin had plenty of time to film a funny set of parody ads, lampooning Chris Paul and Cliff Paul‘s famous State Farm ads, Richard Sherman‘s Beats by DRE spots, “The Most Interesting Man in the World” series for Dos Equis and more.

Ostensibly, the premise is Jeremy should have more endorsements since he’s playing near Hollywood now. He’s already unironically said he just wants to be himself while with the Lakers and even poked fun at “going Hollywood.” This recent set of parody videos goes even further, placing Lin in the well known ads we’ve seen with Sherman, Paul and the Dos Equis guy.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While some might tire of Lin’s constant attempts to make people laugh, we applaud his efforts. There aren’t as many self-aware athletes as we’d like, and while some of Lin’s humor can sometimes seem corny, it plays well because it’s obvious these little goofy videos are primarily to entertain him and his friends — rather than any sort of serious attempt to mock or challenge the status quo.

With the current headlines that have dominated the sports pages recently, we could all use more levity in athletics these days, and Lin is certainly that.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.