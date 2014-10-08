Video: Jeremy Pargo Posterizes Cory Jefferson

Jeremy Pargo has played professionally in Israel, Russia and the NBA — with the Grizzlies, Cavs and most recently, the Sixers. But he’s back where he started in Israel after going undrafted in 2009 out of Gonzaga. During Maccabi Tel Aviv‘s scrimmage against Brooklyn last night, he ended the game with a smash on Cory Jefferson that will give the latter nightmares for the next month.

Watch him uncork on Jefferson after breezing by a high screen to his left.

Here’s another angle:

We doubt this means Pargo is back in the NBA this season, but we’re guessing his performance last night — 27 points on 12-of-25 from the field — at least warrants a summer league tryout and possible training camp contract next year.

Does Pargo deserve another shot at the NBA?

