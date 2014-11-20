Video: John Wall Thwarts 2-On-1 Break With Incredible Block Of Chandler Parsons

Monta Ellis and Chandler Parsons have a 2-on-1 break versus an opposing point guard. Easy points, right? Well, what if we told you that point guard was John Wall? In an incredible display of effort and athleticism, watch Wall force Ellis to give up the ball then block Parsons’ shot – with his left hand! – to prevent a layup.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow. This is one of the best individual defensive plays we’ll see all year.

If only the Washington Wizards could have managed another in crunch-time. The Dallas Mavericks made four consecutive shots – three by J.J. Barea – down the stretch to make a one-point deficit a 102-97 lead with just over a minute remaining, and it was one they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 105-102 win on the road.

The Wizards had an opportunity to tie down three as the clock ticked to 30 seconds, but Wall pulled-up for a three-pointer that rimmed out. Washington played the foul game from there and never had a realistic chance to steal a victory.

Wall shot just 5-of-17 from the field in the loss. True stars find a way to contribute otherwise when shots aren’t falling, though, and a sequence like this shows that Wall is than capable of doing so.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.