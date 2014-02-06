Video: John Wall’s Steal & Layup To Force 2nd OT

The Spurs had the game won. Most people had turned the channel only to discover the game wasn’t over. The steady Spurs were up four with eight-seconds left, so what could go wrong? That’s around when John Wall happened. He sank a reverse layup in just two seconds, and the Spurs’ lead shrank to two with six-seconds left. That’s when Wall snatched a bad inbounds by Tim Duncan at mid-court, sprinted the other way and sent the game to overtime with a miraculous buzzer-beating layup.

This was a crazy finish to the first overtime, and we’d be more excited if we hadn’t changed the channel long enough to miss it in real time.

The Spurs, being the Spurs, came back from that gut punch end to the first OT session to win it with more of a cushion in the second five-minute session, 125-118.

Tim Duncan had a throwback game, even if it was his pass Wall intercepted to force the second OT. The 37-year-old finished with 31 points (13-of-20), 11 rebounds five assists, two steals and three blocks in 40 minutes of action.

Wall led six other Wizards players in double-figures with 29 points and nine dimes, but their string of big wins over playoff teams (Portland and Oklahoma City, most recently) came to an end. The Spurs move on to their next stop as they continue their yearly rodeo road trip.

