Video: Josh McRoberts Behind-The-Back Cross-Court Pass For The Triple

#Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
03.07.14 4 years ago

The tussled tresses of Josh McRoberts didn’t used to be something that drew your eyes to the 6-10 forward. He had a buzz cut coming out of coach K’s system at Duke in 2007, and his minutes â€” since coming over to Charlotte from Orlando last season â€” have grown almost as much as his hair. So far this season, he’s started every game for the ‘Cats despite so-so production. Despite his mediocre numbers, McRoberts has game, and he showed off a nifty behind-the-back pass tonight during Charlotte’s 102-91 win over the visiting Cavs.

It’s not often you see a guy back someone down on the low block, then spot a shooter on the opposite wing and toss a pass behind their back across the court for the open look. It’s a good thing Chris Douglas-Roberts drained the three, too, or else the heady play by McRoberts would have been tarnished into obscurity.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#GIFs
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDimeMaggifsJOSH MCROBERTS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP