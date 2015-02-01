Video: Josh Smith Enters To Boos In First Game Played At Detroit Since Release

We always assumed that Detroit Pistons fans hated Josh Smith. And while the Houston Rockets forward was indeed met with boos upon checking into the game against his former at The Palace Of Auburn Hills tonight, his reception still seemed relatively warm considering the cloud he placed over the organization during his time there.

We expected everything short of the crowd throwing tomatoes and eggs his direction. Detroit, after all, won 11 of its next 13 games upon Smith’s abrupt release in late December. And while his former teammates have repeatedly spoken positively of Smith in the interim, the obvious is still true – he was the biggest cause of the Pistons’ early season struggles.

It bears mentioning that Smith is getting booed every time he touches the ball. His missed shots are being met with relative glee, too. But Smith’s initial entrance? An underwhelming performance by the Pistons faithful for sure.

The home team leads Houston 30-24 late in the first quarter.

