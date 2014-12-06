Video: K.J. McDaniels Hammers Down The Alley-Oop In Transition

Coming off their first win of the season on Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers faced a daunting task to make it two in a row, as they faced the Oklahoma City Thunder with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook back together on the court Friday night. While OKC mostly cruised to the 103-91 victory, Philly’s K.J. McDaniels managed to cause quite a stir at the Wells Fargo Center, like he has already done numerous times this season for his high-flying antics.

Just before halftime, the Sixers’ Robert Covington forced Jeremy Lamb to cough up the ball at the half-court line. Covington recovered the ball and dished it off to Michael Carter-Williams. Meanwhile, McDaniels made his way up the court, signaled MCW for the lob, caught and threw down the alley-oop with one hand.

Philadelphia remains winless at home this season, as they have dropped 11 straight at the Wells Fargo Center. On the other side of the floor, their win on Friday night marked the Thunder’s first win of the season with both KD and Westbrook healthy and in the lineup.

