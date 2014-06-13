GIF: Kawhi Leonard Skies For Two-Handed Putback Flush

#GIFs
06.12.14 4 years ago

The Spurs had another spectacular first half in Game 4, stretching their lead on Miami to 19 before the break. After another beautiful display of ball movement from Popovich’s bunch, a Patty Mills corner three-pointer actually drew iron and bounced high in the air. Except, nobody put a body on Kawhi Loenard as he came through the lane untouched to jump and flush the two-handed jam.

(second GIF via reddit)

