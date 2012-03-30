Video: Kevin Durant Serves Up An Exclamation Point On The Lakers

People disagreed with me when I said Derek Fisher was getting closer to a championship by going from L.A. to OKC. I think last night verified my opinion pretty strongly. It might be a different story if they were to meet up in the playoffs, but I doubt it. Here’s Kevin Durant reminding everyone the Thunder are still the best team in the West.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Can the Lakers beat OKC in the playoffs?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.