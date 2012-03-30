Video: Kevin Durant Serves Up An Exclamation Point On The Lakers

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Video #Kevin Durant
03.30.12 6 years ago

People disagreed with me when I said Derek Fisher was getting closer to a championship by going from L.A. to OKC. I think last night verified my opinion pretty strongly. It might be a different story if they were to meet up in the playoffs, but I doubt it. Here’s Kevin Durant reminding everyone the Thunder are still the best team in the West.

Can the Lakers beat OKC in the playoffs?

