Video: Kevin Durant Taunts Dwyane Wade, Calls Him “Too Small”

Midway through the second quarter, Dwyane Wade picked up Kevin Durant on a switch. After catching the ball in the high post, taking a few dribbles and spinning on D-Wade, Durant’s length proved too much for him to handle. After rising up and nailing the 15-foot jumper, Durant yanked the mouthguard out of his mouth and playfully taunted Wade, calling him “too small.”

Pretty weak smack talk, but anything mildly vicious coming out of the normally tame Durant is surprising, to say the least. Wade ended up getting the last laugh as Miami pulled out Game 3, but it’s nice to see some jawing, as opposed to hugs and handshakes, every once in a while.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.