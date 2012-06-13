Video: Kevin Durant Dunks All Over Miami’s Frontcourt

06.13.12 6 years ago

Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals was won by a scorching fourth quarter from Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant, who scored 17 of in the final frame. He had his way in that quarter, but don’t forget about what he did to Miami in the second quarter. Joel Anthony won’t for a while.

Durant took an easy pass near the wing from the three-point line and blew past Anthony before dunking on both him and Chris Bosh. Durant went ahead and lowered the boom-er, Sooner-style, earlier than we might have expected in this series.

What did you think of his performance?

