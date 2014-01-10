Video: Both Kevin Durant & Reggie Jackson Wreck Kenneth Faried

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant #GIFs
01.10.14 5 years ago

The Thunder lost to the Nuggets by a wide margin Thursday night, extending a rocky road for what was once the team with the best record in the West. Russell Westbrook is out with his third surgery in less than a year and OKC has lost four of their last six. Despite the blowout in Denver on national TV, Kevin Durant and Reggie Jackson absolutely ruined Kenneth Faried on two separate plays Thursday night.

In the first quarter, KD rocked Faried and almost broke his ankle with this crossover followed by that smooth jumper ripping twine.

Then, in the second half, Reggie Jackson threw it down right on top of Faried in vigorous fashion.

Yes, the Nuggets won, 101-88, and Faried had 14 rebounds, but he’s also got these two plays to think about the next time he plays a â€” hopefully healthy â€” Thunder squad.

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant#GIFs
TAGSDenver NuggersDimeMaggifsKENNETH FARIEDKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERREGGIE JACKSON

