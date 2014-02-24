Video: Kevin Durant’s Spinning Finger Roll & Thunderous Slam

02.23.14 4 years ago

The Clippers beat the Thunder during ABC’s Sunday matinee, 125-117. It was OKC’s second consecutive home loss after the Heat beat them on Thursday. Despite faltering in their second-straight, Kevin Durant continues to shred opposing defenses. Teams just can’t figure out a way to stop the 6-9 forward with arms for days and the silkiest jumper this side of Stephen Curry. But Durant showed off his improving ball-handling skills while scoring four of his game-high 42 points Sunday.

The first bucket we’re looking at is from the first quarter. KD is on the break, and gets slowed at mid-court by Chris Paul. Doesn’t matter, Durantula spins past him, handles the push from Matt Barnes and takes a long stride for the and-1 finger roll that would make George Gervin proud.

The second bucket starts with KD at the top of the key. He yo-yo’s past Barnes at the top, deking towards a Nick Collison screen, then gathers momentum before swooping towards the iron in for the thunderous one-handed slam.

KD is legit, so we’re probably going to spend the first part of this week talking abou how Russell Westbrook‘s return is actually hindering the Thunder â€” which is gonna be dumb on a lot of levels, but not unexpected.

