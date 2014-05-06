Watch Kevin Hart Hilariously Impersonate The “Inside The NBA” Crew

The Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA” crew featuring Chuck, Kenny, Ernie and Shaq has become almost as beloved as the playoffs. Maybe that’s why Kevin Hart‘s impression of the whole crew is so side-splitting.

The “Inside the NBA” personalities have been drifting closer and closer to caricatures, which is what makes Hart’s parody so perfect. Shaq: the megalomaniacal mumbler; Kenny: always quick to mention his titles with Dream, while showing off his analytical side; Ernie, the host and comedic straight man for all of them, and Chuck, saying whatever’s on his mind while casually provoking Shaq and riffing with Kenny. Hart dresses as all of them and pantomimes all their little quirks pretty well:

Did Hart get the impressions right?

