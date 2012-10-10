Video: Kobe Bryant Baptizes Antawn Jamison At Practice

#Video #Kobe Bryant
10.10.12 6 years ago

After 1,381 career NBA games, how much does Kobe Bryant still have in those German re-engineered knees? Plenty, by the looks of a recent practice video from training camp. He’s not sparing his teammates any relief with a fierce dunk on Antawn Jamison while playing like he’s one cut from being sent to the L.A. D-Fenders with a non-guaranteed contract. The backs of Dwight Howard and Jordan Hill may be the talk of L.A., but I think Kobe’s knees will be just fine early this season.

What do you think of Kobe’s hops?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSANTAWN JAMISONDimeMagKOBE BRYANTReal Storiesvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP