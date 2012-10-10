Video: Kobe Bryant Baptizes Antawn Jamison At Practice

After 1,381 career NBA games, how much does Kobe Bryant still have in those German re-engineered knees? Plenty, by the looks of a recent practice video from training camp. He’s not sparing his teammates any relief with a fierce dunk on Antawn Jamison while playing like he’s one cut from being sent to the L.A. D-Fenders with a non-guaranteed contract. The backs of Dwight Howard and Jordan Hill may be the talk of L.A., but I think Kobe’s knees will be just fine early this season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think of Kobe’s hops?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.