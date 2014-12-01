Video: Kobe Bryant Posts A Triple-Double In Lakers Win, & Enters An Exclusive Club

Kobe Bryant, the facilitator? Sounds weird, right, except that’s exactly the role Kobe inhabited last night in the Lakers’ 129-122 overtime win over the Eastern Conference leading Raptors at Staples Center. While the night featured 12 Bryant dimes, a rarity during his Hall-of-Fame career, there were also at least one play that sums up Bryant’s rage against the dying of the light, too. We hope he never retires and plays until he’s 100.
Here he is complaining about an uncalled foul on Lou Williams, despite having a wide-open look at the basket. Then, he unleashes a perfect step-back and nails the jumper, plus the foul for good measure. It’s so Kobe (by way of SB Nation’s Mike Prada)
Bryant finished with a game-high 31 points (11/24), but he also snatched 10 boards and passed for 12 assists. While he might not seem like a pass-first guard — or for those drinking the Mamba Haterade, a pass at all guard — he also became the only player in NBA history with 30,000 career points and 6,000 career assists. Not even MJ.
So while Kobe definitely shot his team into the game and to the victory, he also had a dozen pretty remarkable passes, something that’s been overlooked as we all rush to label him a ball hog of the highest possible degree.
It’s not that Kobe can’t pass — he could probably lead the league in assists if he wanted — it’s that he’s a shooter and a scorer, and he’s never tried to reinvent himself as something that he’s not.
Will Kobe keep passing to help the Lakers turn it around?
But Kobe doesn’t pass tho. He’s a ballhog…how could this be?! There must be some calculation errors, he doesn’t have any assists except to himself off the backboard.
There has definitely been games and series where Kobe was a ballhog and disrupted his own teams offense by hunting the ball down out of his own teammates hands and not passing…He has also out of frustration had games where he refused to shoot to make a point and over pass to the detriment of his team…this isn’t hate, but his nature and his history.
Having said that Kobe has always been a virtuoso basketball player…probably the most skilled ever in that he had every tool to make him an NBA mainstay since he was 14-15 years old…all was missing was experience and strength…what we didn’t know until he aged in the league a bit was his passion and competitive spirit wasn’t just that of a spoiled child throwing tantrums to get his way or showboating to put himself above others, but a more genuine hunger to be great. Him not sitting out throw his many injuries…changing his game to make him available to help his team rather than sitting out games…Being honest whether it was popular and well received or not….He made a choice to be this guy…probably around the time when his issues in CO came about.
People are always looking for a hero and villain to live through…he has been and is both. One thing people can’t take from him is history…He is in an Exclusive Club of one for a reason 30k 6k is special and emblematic of his career arc…Kobe came in under Vets and dominant big where he was a facilitator a lot of times not just because he was less talented, but because it came to him easier as he was the biggest threat on the floor to make others job easier…when that got old he went on scoring rampages to try to take his place as the dominant scorer to mixed results.
Due to age and maturation these last few seasons and moving forward we will see Bryant show all facets of his game…This triple double IS HIS TALENT, but his mentality leans toward scoring and dominating in that way…I think this is and has been his weakness.
He doesn’t see his dominance in filling up a stat sheet, but getting buckets…his shooting percentage reflects this, but also the makeup of the team.
He was already a Hall of Famer…that cake was baked and cooled off long ago…now he is just putting icing on it…wouldn’t it be unreal if he and the Lakers in the next 2-3 years figure out a way to get back to a championship? Unreal, but not Impossible…This is why we love him and love to hate him…so much is possible.
Kobe will have to play like that in order for the Lakers to have a ghost of a chance to not be in the cellar. They had and have guys who could score but they got shackled.