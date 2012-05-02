Video: Kobe Bryant’s Crazy Chase-Down Block On Al Harrington

#Video #Kobe Bryant
05.02.12 6 years ago

And you thought only LeBron James and Josh Smith could pull this off? In the midst of his 38-point game last night, Kobe Bryant had a number of nice dishes, but this chase-down block on Al Harrington was probably his best play of the night. Or should we call it surprising? The crazy part about it is Bryant doesn’t look any different in 2012 than he did in 2008.

What’s the best chase-down block you’ve ever seen?

