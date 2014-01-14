Video: Kris Humphries Chase-Down Block On James Harden

#James Harden #Boston Celtics #GIFs
01.14.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

Ever since Blake Griffin unleashed the fury of a thousand suns on Kris Humphries, we’ve been waiting for the dunk to crumble his psyche like it did Kendrick Perkins and, less-so, Timofey Mozgov. But the Kardashian ex is immune to embarrassment (perhaps this a prerequisite for being with a Kardashian), and Monday night, he showed his commercial partner, James Harden, not to forget about him on the break.

After coming from behind to thwart Harden, Humphries protected the rim against an advancing Jeremy Lin later in the game.

But the C’s lost their ninth straight game, 104-92, despite the defense from Humphries. Still, it’s nice to see the big lug not let the embarrassment of the Blake dunk get him off his game. And the Celtics have Rajon Rondo‘s likely return to look forward to as they try and break out of this prolonged slump.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSDimeMaggifsHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENjeremy linKris Humphries

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP