Video: Kris Humphries Chase-Down Block On James Harden

Ever since Blake Griffin unleashed the fury of a thousand suns on Kris Humphries, we’ve been waiting for the dunk to crumble his psyche like it did Kendrick Perkins and, less-so, Timofey Mozgov. But the Kardashian ex is immune to embarrassment (perhaps this a prerequisite for being with a Kardashian), and Monday night, he showed his commercial partner, James Harden, not to forget about him on the break.

After coming from behind to thwart Harden, Humphries protected the rim against an advancing Jeremy Lin later in the game.

But the C’s lost their ninth straight game, 104-92, despite the defense from Humphries. Still, it’s nice to see the big lug not let the embarrassment of the Blake dunk get him off his game. And the Celtics have Rajon Rondo‘s likely return to look forward to as they try and break out of this prolonged slump.

