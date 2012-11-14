Video: Kyrie Irving is the First NBA Player to Hit the World’s Most Famous Indoor Skatepark

Whole world knows what kind of damage Kyrie Irving can do on a basketball court.
And we know what he can do as actor in front of the camera.
But did you know that he can also do work on a skateboard?
Right before the NBA season started, Kyrie and his friends at Skullcandy spent a day hanging out in L.A. One of the spots they hit was The Berrics, the most famous privately-owned skatepark in the world. Kyrie not only fit right in with some of the world’s best skaters, he did his thing on the board as well:
And to commemorate his status as the first NBA player to skate The Berrics, Kyrie took part in Text Yoself/First Try Friday for Skullcandy. Check out the video here.
