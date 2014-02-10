Video: Kyrie Irving’s Acrobatic Game-Tying Layup

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers #GIFs
02.09.14 5 years ago

A chaotic game in Cleveland headed to overtime thanks to a twisting layup from Kyrie Irving inside of 20 seconds to play. After a quick pass from Anderson Varejao to Irving caught the Grizzlies late getting back in transition, Kyrie drove hard to the hoop and hit a twirling layup, plus the foul, to knot the score at 78. Check out the incredible layup after the jump.

Irving missed his free throw and got his own rebound before losing the ball out of bounds. On the ensuing Memphis possession, Z-Bo got the ball stolen by Dion Waiters whose 33-foot heave as time expired missed. The teams headed to overtime.

