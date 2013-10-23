Video: Laker Xavier Henry Throws It Down On Justin Holiday

Xavier Henry seemed to almost slow down after intercepting Justin Holiday‘s pass last night. It was like he was waiting for Utah’s Holiday to challenge him at the rim, so his dunk would look all the more impressive. Well done, Xavier. Now you just have to live up to sharing a given name with X-Man Xavier McDaniel.

The Lakers handled the Jazz in preseason action last night almost like Henry handled Holiday. LA beat Utah 108 âˆ’ 94 after coming back from a big first quarter deficit.

