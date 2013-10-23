Video: Laker Xavier Henry Throws It Down On Justin Holiday

#GIFs
10.23.13 5 years ago

Xavier Henry seemed to almost slow down after intercepting Justin Holiday‘s pass last night. It was like he was waiting for Utah’s Holiday to challenge him at the rim, so his dunk would look all the more impressive. Well done, Xavier. Now you just have to live up to sharing a given name with X-Man Xavier McDaniel.

The Lakers handled the Jazz in preseason action last night almost like Henry handled Holiday. LA beat Utah 108 âˆ’ 94 after coming back from a big first quarter deficit.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsJustin HolidayLOS ANGELES LAKERSxavier henry

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP