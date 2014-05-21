Video: Lance Stephenson’s Tip-In With 0.1 Seconds Left Ends First Half

After the Cleveland Cavaliers won the draft lottery yet again on Tuesday night, the focus quickly shifted back to the Eastern Conference Finals and Game 2 between the Heat and the Pacers. The scoreboard was resting at 41-35 in favor of Miami, and Indiana had just 0.1 seconds left in the first half to conjure up some magic.

Under current NBA rules, any shot with 0.3 seconds or less has to come on a tip-in. Derek Fisher taught us that.

Paul George floated up the inbounds pass from the baseline, and Lance Stephenson skied in the lane — with LeBron James oblivious — and softly tipped the ball in before the buzzer blared.

