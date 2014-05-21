Video: Lance Stephenson’s Tip-In With 0.1 Seconds Left Ends First Half

#Miami Heat #GIFs
05.20.14 4 years ago

After the Cleveland Cavaliers won the draft lottery yet again on Tuesday night, the focus quickly shifted back to the Eastern Conference Finals and Game 2 between the Heat and the Pacers. The scoreboard was resting at 41-35 in favor of Miami, and Indiana had just 0.1 seconds left in the first half to conjure up some magic.

Under current NBA rules, any shot with 0.3 seconds or less has to come on a tip-in. Derek Fisher taught us that.

Paul George floated up the inbounds pass from the baseline, and Lance Stephenson skied in the lane — with LeBron James oblivious — and softly tipped the ball in before the buzzer blared.

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#GIFs
TAGSgifsINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP