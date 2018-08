After we posted video of LeBron James stuffing a Tim Duncan shot at the rim, a bunch of haters immediately hit us with the “That’s not so impressive” nonsense.

Well how about this? Tiago Splitter tries to dunk on LeBron and it does not go well for him at all. This is incredible:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.