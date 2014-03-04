Video: LeBron James Scores A Career-High 61 Points

The whole thing started innocently enough as just another ordinary home game for the Heat where they controlled the first half against the visiting Bobcats. Even with the ‘Cats shooting 66 percent in the first half, the Heat had a 6-point halftime lead. Then LeBron James scored 25 points in the third quarter as part of a 37-point second half, both of which are Heat records. He finished with 61 points on the night, the most in franchise history and his own personal high. The game morphed into anything but ordinary. Come watch all 22 field goals LeBron hit â€” including his first eight 3-pointers â€” on his record-breaking night.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the game, ‘Bron was 22-of-33 on the night, and 8-for-10 from deep (after hitting his first eight). He also added, as is his fashion, five assists and seven rebounds so we didn’t think he was too one-dimensional.

Here’s his shot chart on the night:

Here’s LeBron’s postgame interview after setting a franchise and career record:



How impressive was LeBron’s big night?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.