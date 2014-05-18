Video: Mario Chalmers Alley-Oop To LeBron James

#Miami Heat #LeBron James #GIFs
05.18.14 4 years ago

The Pacers eviscerated the Heat’s defense in the first half. The only reason the Heat weren’t down by more than 10 was the efficient shooting of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. In the former’s case, this jam off the Mario Chalmers lob is a big reason why.

The Pacers were playing incredible together on offense in the first half, whipping the ball around like the last two months were a waking dream. Still, how do you forget about ‘Bron — even for a second?

(First GIF via themiamiheat)

Who wins Game 1?

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsINDIANA PACERSLeBron JamesMARIO CHALMERSMIAMI HEAT

