Video: Metta World Peace Finds Out That Dwight Howard is Leaving From TMZ on the Street

#Video #Dwight Howard
07.08.13 5 years ago

Remember when Metta World Peace proclaimed that he would physically prevent Dwight Howard from leaving the Lakers? He did not do a very good job … to the point where he didn’t even know that Dwight had decided to become a Rocket.

Check out this TMZ video of Metta and his girl getting ambushed on the street with the Dwight news:

Two things here:

1. TMZ are just awful people.

2. Metta actually might be playing dumb here so that he doesn’t have to engage this clown in a discussion about Howard.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Dwight Howard
TAGSDimeMagDWIGHT HOWARDHouston RocketsLOS ANGELES LAKERSmetta world peaceTMZvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP