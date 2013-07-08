Video: Metta World Peace Finds Out That Dwight Howard is Leaving From TMZ on the Street

Remember when Metta World Peace proclaimed that he would physically prevent Dwight Howard from leaving the Lakers? He did not do a very good job … to the point where he didn’t even know that Dwight had decided to become a Rocket.

Check out this TMZ video of Metta and his girl getting ambushed on the street with the Dwight news:

Two things here:

1. TMZ are just awful people.

2. Metta actually might be playing dumb here so that he doesn’t have to engage this clown in a discussion about Howard.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.