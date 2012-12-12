Video: Michael Jordan Practices With The Bobcats

Guess who’s back practicing again? Michael Jordan! In two separate comebacks, those words were the start of something grand – first in 1995 with Chicago and then in 2001 in D.C. No one’s expecting the now 49-year-old MJ to come back and play, but it’s still cool to see him out there teaching the young fellas a thing or two. Charlotte could use all the help they can get right now anyway.

Could he still beat any of these guys one-on-one?

