Video: Mickael Pietrus Takes a Bad Fall, Leaves on Stretcher

If you’re watching NBA basketball right now instead of the NCAA Tournament, there’s a good chance you’re watching Sixers/Celtics on ESPN.

In case you missed it, earlier in the game Mikael Pietrus got tangled up going down the lane and took a scary fall, landing on his shoulders and back. The fall was so bad that it is being reported that Pietrus threw up on the court before being taken off on a stretcher and then to the hospital.

Let’s hope he’s ok – we’ll keep you updated in tomorrow’s Smack.

