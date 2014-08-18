Video: Nate Robinson Dunks Again After ACL Surgery

On January 29 this year, Nuggets reserve guard Nate Robinson went down with a knee injury against the Charlotte then-Bobcats. Surgery a couple days later meant Krypto-Nate was done for the season, but a recent Instagram upload shows the high-flying 5-9 scoring guard is back on the court and still throwing it down.

“U thinks it’s a GAME ? Oh I forgot it is lol #holdatnation #bounce here to stay … #nogrindnoshine #notrainnogain new me coming soon … #heartoverheight #stateofnate”

While Nate wasn’t throwing down an Eastbay, or jumping from outside the lane, the dunk shows he’s getting the power back in his legs and should be ready to go once training camps open in a little less than six weeks.

In 44 games last season with the Nuggets, 43 of them off the bench, he shot above average from beyond the three-point arc (37.7 percent) while averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 assists in a little under 20 minutes a night.

