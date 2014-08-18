Video: Nate Robinson Dunks Again After ACL Surgery

#Instagram
08.18.14 4 years ago

On January 29 this year, Nuggets reserve guard Nate Robinson went down with a knee injury against the Charlotte then-Bobcats. Surgery a couple days later meant Krypto-Nate was done for the season, but a recent Instagram upload shows the high-flying 5-9 scoring guard is back on the court and still throwing it down.

Here’s what Robinson captioned on the upload:

“U thinks it’s a GAME ? Oh I forgot it is lol #holdatnation #bounce here to stay … #nogrindnoshine #notrainnogain new me coming soon … #heartoverheight #stateofnate”

While Nate wasn’t throwing down an Eastbay, or jumping from outside the lane, the dunk shows he’s getting the power back in his legs and should be ready to go once training camps open in a little less than six weeks.

In 44 games last season with the Nuggets, 43 of them off the bench, he shot above average from beyond the three-point arc (37.7 percent) while averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 assists in a little under 20 minutes a night.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSinstagram

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP