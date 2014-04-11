Video: National Player Of The Year Karl Towns Jr. Plays Like Kevin Durant

#Video
04.11.14 4 years ago

It’s not every day you hear of a high school kid whose favorite player is Len Bias. Then again, it’s not every day you’ll find someone like Karl Towns Jr. The Kevin Durant/Dirk Nowitzki clone is finishing up his senior year before heading to Kentucky, where he should immediately become a star and one of the best big men John Calipari has had in a long time.

From The Mars Reel, here’s a recap of the seven-footer’s senior season at St. Joseph’s in New Jersey, where he recently won the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

[RELATED: Raging Against The Machine: The Karl Towns Jr. Story]

How good will he be at Kentucky?

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolKarl TownsKarl Towns Jr.UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKYvideo

