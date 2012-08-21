Video: NBA 2K13 Developer Insight #2 – Gameplay, Part 2

With the NBA season not that far away, we’re hoping you’re gearing up for some great basketball. That includes NBA 2K13, which is set to drop on Oct. 2 and looks like it has the potential to be the best one yet. We showed you the first gameplay video, where we found out 2K was dropping the old annoying dribbling mechanics for something much cleaner. Now after this Developer Insight, we know something else: the right stick will be used for dribbling AND shooting. All it takes is the left trigger to alternate. Kind of cool, and hopefully it’s not too difficult to maneuver.

As for the rest of the changes, I think the video can do a better job of explaining things than I can.

What’s the one thing 2K13 needs to go to the next level?

