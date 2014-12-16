Video: Nerlens Noel Rejects Jared Sullinger, Gets Funny Reaction From Sean Rooks

Jared Sullinger isn’t exactly a high-flier. So we’re not sure what he was thinking when electing to challenge shot-blocking extraordinaire Nerlens Noel at the rim. We’re hardly the only ones, either. Watch Noel emphatically reject Sullinger’s dunk attempt despite getting hit in the face, eliciting a humorous reaction from assistant coach Sean Rooks.

More amusing: Sullinger’s doomed gumption or Rooks’ eye-roll?

This was the highlight of a very promising performance by Noel. The rookie big man had a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks on 9-of-12 shooting. Alas, it wasn’t enough for the lowly Philadelphia Sixers – they lost to the Boston Cetlics 105-87 despite Noel’s big night.

