Video: Nick Johnson Launches For Put-Back Dunk Over Ramon Sessions

#GIFs
12.12.14 4 years ago

James Harden was hero in his team’s overtime vin versus the Sacramento Kings, but little-known rookie Nick Johnson had the game’s best highlight. Watch the Houston Rockets’ hyper-athletic second-round pick explode for a huge put-back dunk literally over the top of Ramon Sessions.

This was Johnson’s only bucket of the game. Not bad.

(Videa via James Herbert)

What do you think?

TOPICS#GIFs
Houston Rockets Nick Johnson RAMON SESSIONS

