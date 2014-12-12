Video: Nick Johnson Launches For Put-Back Dunk Over Ramon Sessions

James Harden was hero in his team’s overtime vin versus the Sacramento Kings, but little-known rookie Nick Johnson had the game’s best highlight. Watch the Houston Rockets’ hyper-athletic second-round pick explode for a huge put-back dunk literally over the top of Ramon Sessions.

This was Johnson’s only bucket of the game. Not bad.

(Videa via James Herbert)

