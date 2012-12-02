Video: Nicolas Batum Drills A Game-Winning Three In Overtime Against Cleveland

Nicolas Batum came within a few tenths of a second of having his first game-winning shot beat Cleveland on Saturday night. When his putback in the first overtime was voided for being just late, he made sure his next try was clean. Batum’s three-pointer from the corner gave Portland a 118-117 win with 0.2 left in double OT. It’s a ridiculous shot because of how short it’s on his hands, looking more like a redirection than a catch and shoot.

In fact Batum may have called his shot on the game-winning three to beat Cleveland on Saturday night a night earlier. In Boston on Friday, after a demoralizing loss where the $48 milliom man had only nine points on 2-of-11 shooting.

“After every game, we’re like, ‘What if? What if? What if?'” Blazers forward Nicolas Batum said. “That’s too many what ifs? What if I made this shot? What if I did this? What if I said this?”

Wonder no more, because this one fell. The first video shows the play all the way through, the second shows a more complete look at the game-winner.

