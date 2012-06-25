Video: OKC Fans Go Crazy When The Thunder Arrive Home

Following the Thunder’s loss in the Finals, Kevin Durant openly expressed his feelings:

“It hurts. It hurts, man. We’re all brothers on this team. It just hurts to go out like this. We made it to the Finals, which was cool for us, but we didn’t want to just make it there. … As a whole, I’m proud of the guys and how we fought all season. … I wouldn’t want to play for anyone else, I wouldn’t want to play for any other city.”

The last part should put a smile on Thunder fans as the team has a lot to look forward to in the future. This is probably why basically all of Oklahoma City showed up to greet the team upon their arrival from Miami last Friday; check out the videos tweeted out by backup center Nazr Mohammed:

We can only imagine what the Thunder must have been feeling after losing in the Finals but with fans like this, it should help ease the pain.

Are these the best fans in the NBA?

