Paul George Bangs A Reverse 360 Between-The-Legs Dunk

08.27.12 6 years ago

To this day, I still say Paul George had the best dunk in last year’s NBA Slam Dunk contest. The problem, though, was no one saw it. He stupidly turned the lights off and ruined what would’ve been one of the few highlights in an otherwise lackluster show. I still hope he gets back into the midseason showcase this year, and after seeing this video, you should too.

Should he get back into the dunk contest?

