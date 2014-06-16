Video: Paul George, Steph Curry, Dwight Howard & More Read “Mean Tweets”

You might have caught this segment on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where the host convinces celebrities to tape spots where they’re reading mean tweets about themselves then reacting. Find out how it goes for Paul George, Dwight Howard, Amar’e Stoudmeire, Jeremy Lin, Jalen Rose and more NBA stars and commentators..

We like how Nate Robinson acknowledges his mean tweet is actually pretty accurate (he can’t see over pick-and-rolls). DeMarcus Cousins just cracks up when he reads his mean tweet: “DeMarcus Cousins is an emotional lesbian.” The one about Steph Curry is pretty harsh, though — not cool.

Bonus points if you read all the mean tweets to yourself in Dikembe Mutombo‘s baritone.

Finally, we think Paul George speaks for all celebrities and well-known athletes with this classic rejoinder to his mean tweet:

Which was the best mean tweet? The best reaction?

