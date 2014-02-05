Video: Paul George Throws Down The Windmill

Paul George had plenty of time to plot what he was going to do when he got to the rim. With a 6-point lead and less than two minutes remaining during Indiana’s trip to Philips Arena on Tuesday night, George nabbed a lazy, cross-court pass by Dennis SchrÃ¶der and had nothing but open court in front of him. But which dunk would he perform to punctuate the big road victory?

Paul went with the relaxing windmill, almost like a default dunk now after that epic 360-degree windmill a month ago.

Since Paul is starting in the All-Star Game two weekends from now, we probably won’t get to catch him at the Dunk Contest in New Orleans, and that’s why we’re all watching closely any time he gets out on a breakaway.

The Pacers kept every Hawks starter in single-digits on Tuesday and their defense was just too much for a banged up Hawks team.

