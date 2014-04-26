Video: Paul Pierce Crosses Up Tyler Hansbrough For The Jam

#Paul Pierce #GIFs
04.26.14 4 years ago

Nets forward Paul Pierce turns 37 in October, but you’re only as old as you feel. In the spring, there’s more of a spring in The Truth’s step. As supporting evidence, check out this crossover on Tyler Hansbrough Friday night.

Alan Anderson enjoyed it most of all.

(via TheBrooklynGame)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMaggifsPAUL PIERCETORONTO RAPTORSTYLER HANSBROUGH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP