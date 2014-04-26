Video: Paul Pierce Crosses Up Tyler Hansbrough For The Jam

Nets forward Paul Pierce turns 37 in October, but you’re only as old as you feel. In the spring, there’s more of a spring in The Truth’s step. As supporting evidence, check out this crossover on Tyler Hansbrough Friday night.

Alan Anderson enjoyed it most of all.

