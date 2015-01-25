Video: Paul Pierce Hits 2,000th 3-Pointer Of Career, Lets Crowd Know About It

The Washington Wizards lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in an extremely competitive game on Saturday night. But despite his team’s setback, Paul Pierce still achieved bragging rights that only three other players in league history can boast – and he let the Moda Center crowd know about it. Watch Pierce hit the 2,000th three-pointer of his storied career and immediately count out that exalted number.

Truth.

Pierce joins Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, and Jason Terry as the only players in league history to make 2,000 three-pointers. Not bad for a guy known as a scorer first and foremost.

The future Hall-of-Famer scored 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting against Portland, continuing his consistently solid play for the Wizards. And considering how quietly effective Pierce has been this season, it’s safe to say he’ll have the opportunity to count many more treys over 2014-2015’s remainder – and hopefully for seasons more, too.

