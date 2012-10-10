Video: Point 3 Alpha Series – Improve Basketball Speed and Coordination

#Video
10.10.12 6 years ago

It’s early October, which means ballplayers on all levels are gearing up for the season. In this space we will be bringing you basketball training videos from our friends at Point 3 Basketball on a regular basis. Each installment of the series will introduce a new traning technique produced by their endorsed Alpha Trainers, designed to help you prepare for and excel during the season.

We’ve hit you with a dynamic warm-up drill and a great footwork/coordination/ballhandling drill. Today’s drill is designed to work on your ball handling, footwork and passing.

Trainer: Dusty Holbrook
Houston, TX
Holbrook Hoops

Drill: Tennis Ball Drills
Tennis balls have been one of the top training tools for point guards for years now. Keeping your focus on something else while you’re still performing your routine ball handling drills enhances hand speed, coordination, and multi-tasking skills that all great ball handlers possess. Here are some basic tennis ball drills that are performed on a daily basis by some elite players during training sessions.

