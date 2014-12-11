Video: Rajon Rondo Drops Lance Stephenson With Elbow, But Was It A Flop?

#Boston Celtics #GIFs
12.11.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

During last night’s 96-87 Hornets win over the Celtics in Charlotte, Rajon Rondo appeared to have cold-cocked Lance Stephenson to the floor with an elbow to his jaw. Later, Stephenson got in Rondo’s face. After the game, Rondo claimed Stephenson flopped. Was he right?

Here’s the play in question, by way of Andy Isaac from Uproxx:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Stephenson immediately gets in Rondo’s face as he pulls himself up, and both players get whistled for technicals after tangling later in the possession — it should be noted neither was whistled for a foul when the exchange first happened.

Except, Rondo pointed out how much smaller he is when asked about the altercation after the game. Implicitly, he’s saying Stephenson flopped, something he’s been known to do in the past.

We are loathe to accuse any player of flopping, and most outlets seem to think Rondo laid out Stephenson with the elbow. We’ve gone back and looked at it multiple times, and we can’t really tell. We think Stephenson may have flopped, he’s just gotten a lot better at it. Then again, Rondo does raise his elbow in a threatening manner as Stephenson runs towards him and then stands over him after Stephenson crumples to the floor. Tough to tell.

The adage about the boy who cries wolf comes to mind. If you’re known as a flopper, whether fairly or not, you might not get the benefit of the doubt on plays like this. If it was a legit hit, Rondo should have been whistled for the foul and probably a flagrant 1. But it was missed by the officials, who only saw the aftermath.

Flop or not?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics#GIFs
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCHARLOTTE HORNETSgifsLANCE STEPHENSONRAJON RONDOSmack

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP