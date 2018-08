Do you think Greg Stiemsma had any idea this dime was coming? Rajon Rondo was on the ground, and somehow made a perfect pass in the lane with his off hand to his big man for the dunk. Unreal. But oh, I forgot… Rondo can’t shoot so therefore he sucks right?

