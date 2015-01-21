Video: Raptors’ James Johnson Makes Standing Backflip Look Easy

01.20.15 4 years ago

We might be able to do a somersault, and highly doubt we can perform an acceptable cartwheel. We’re also a man of relatively normal physical proportions. James Johnson isn’t. The Toronto Raptors forward stands 6-9 and 250 pounds, making us all the more ashamed that he can easily pull-off a standing backflip.

Man of many talents @broke_3 ???? #WeTheNorth

Again: Johnson is 6-9, 250. Crazy.

Having said that, it’s not exactly surprising. A professional basketball player who has a second-degree blackbelt and undefeated MMA record that can also throw down dunks like this is obviously among the elite of elite athletes:

Obviously, we’re still impressed by Johnson’s acrobatics nonetheless.

