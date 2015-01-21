Video: Raptors’ James Johnson Makes Standing Backflip Look Easy

We might be able to do a somersault, and highly doubt we can perform an acceptable cartwheel. We’re also a man of relatively normal physical proportions. James Johnson isn’t. The Toronto Raptors forward stands 6-9 and 250 pounds, making us all the more ashamed that he can easily pull-off a standing backflip.
Again: Johnson is 6-9, 250. Crazy.
Having said that, it’s not exactly surprising. A professional basketball player who has a second-degree blackbelt and undefeated MMA record that can also throw down dunks like this is obviously among the elite of elite athletes:
Obviously, we’re still impressed by Johnson’s acrobatics nonetheless.
That’s just crazy. But ever since he took on board those MMA duties, his physique shows it.